Andrew Garfield dismisses speculations of appearance in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home
'I ain't got a call': Andrew Garfield said about his rumoured appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, slated to release in December.
Hollywood star Andrew Garfield has set the record straight about his rumoured appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying that he won't be featuring in the film.
Rumour mills have been abuzz after it was reported that the third chapter in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise might see actors Tobey Maguire and Garfield reprise their previous renditions of the titular superhero.
During his virtual appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield was asked about the speculation.
"Dude, it’s f***ing hilarious to me. Because it’s like... because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending, and it’s like people freaking out about a thing and I’m just like, ''Guys...''
"I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, like, ''I recommend that you chill.'' I can’t speak for anything else apart from myself, they might be doing something," the 37-year-old actor said.
Garfield insisted that he hasn't been contacted by the makers of the movie about starring in No Way Home.
"I ain't got a call. I don’t want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me and say like, ''Hey, people want this.’ Maybe they’re doing a market research thing!" he added.
On the big screen, Maguire had first played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in filmmaker Sam Raimi's celebrated trilogy.
Later, Garfield starred as the superhero in two movies — The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).
Holland took over the part, making his first appearance with Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War, before going on to headline his solo vehicles.
Produced by Marvel Studios and Sony, No Way Home is currently scheduled to release in December.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
Oscars 2021: Paul Raci on Sound of Metal, supporting actor nomination, and living an 'enhanced' life
"For me, Sound of Metal was very personal because I’ve had to deal with hearing loss my whole life," says Paul Raci, who plays Riz Ahmed's mentor Joe in Sound of Metal.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association expels ex-prez over email calling Black Lives Matter a 'racist hate movement'
Phil Berk, who had been an HFPA member for more than 40 years, was expelled after he shared an article that described Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors as a “self-proclaimed trained Marxist."
Olympia Dukakis, veteran stage and screen actor, passes away at 89 in New York
Olympia Dukakis died Saturday morning in her home in New York City, according to her agent.