In conversation with model turned actor Andrea Kevichusa on playing a boxer in Anubhav Sinha’s film Anek which also stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Andrea Kevichusa plays the role of a boxer in the political thriller Anek. In an interview with Firstpost, Andrea mentions that she never wanted to be an actor or a model. But a doctor. It was by accident that she became the youngest model from India at the age of fifteen. Andrea who is from Nagaland in a recent interview recalled being asked when she will be going back to her country. She wants to go back home and do some films and shows there as she feels there is a lot of untapped talent in the northeast part of our country. Excerpts from the interview

Preparation for the role…

It was quite challenging because I had to play a boxer and I had never actually done boxing or rather any form of physical exercise. So, I had to learn how to box and I also had to brush up on my Hindi because I am from Nagaland and not quite familiar with the language. I also had to work on my acting because this is my debut film.

I was cast for this film in 2019 when I was eighteen and I had just moved to Mumbai. As a person also if I have to describe myself, I would say, I am very timid and to come out of my comfort zone was also challenging. There were physical challenges as well because I have never gone through any kind of physical training before Anek happened.

You are from the northeast. Did you experience any uncomfortable situations when you started working?

When anybody moves from their home town to any other city it takes time to adjust. The same happened to me as well. They do face a lot of hardships in adjusting to the new place. I did face a lot of name-callings. The initial years were really tough for me. I hope that Anek will change the mentality of the people and will open people’s eyes.

How was your journey in the modeling industry?

I was thrust into modeling or rather I would say that modeling just happened to me. I wanted to be a doctor, but a modeling agency approached me when I was fifteen and I got my first assignment. Initially, I was quite apprehensive, but as I got more and more into that world, I became comfortable. Initially, it took some time for my parents to accept it, but as work started pouring in, they also became supportive. They wanted me to have a career that I can fall back on like a more conventional career. The more I got into the world of modeling, I realised that I have a good future in this field.

How has Anek changed your life?

It is my first film, so obviously it is very close to my heart. But besides that, when I was growing up, I never saw someone who looked like me have a major platform, not only in this industry but in other industries too. It was a big step for me to start acting and most importantly get an opportunity to be a part of the entertainment industry. This experience has helped me to grow so much personally. I learned Hindi, I learned boxing and these are lifelong skills that are going to stay with me. I hope a day comes, when an actor, not just me, gets cast not for the sole factor of ethnicity, but for their talent. I don’t think I will fit into a mainland Indian girl. But I want to be cast in a role that fits my character and not my ethnicity.

What next?

I will be taking a break. Go back home and unwind. This journey has been really overwhelming for me. So far, I am taking one day at a time. I would like to do some films and shows back home because I feel there is a lot of untapped talent in the northeast part of our country. I am glad that it is a good debut for me since it is very unconventional from a regular Bollywood film. If I have to do more films then I would like to do films that I resonate with and can relate to.

