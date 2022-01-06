Chris Noth, who portrayed the role of Mr Big, has been cut from the season finale of And Just Like That…,the sequel to TV series, Sex And The City, after sexual assault allegations against the actor came to light.

The finale episode of And Just Like That, which airs on 3 February, will no longer feature actor Chris Noth. The decision to drop Noth comes amid sexual assault allegations against him.

Noth’s character Mr Big/John James Preston died in the first episode of the series after experiencing a heart attack while riding a Peloton. The actor was reportedly set to make an appearance in the final episode of the series during a fantasy sequence where Mr Big meets Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie. However, representatives for the series declined to comment on the matter.

As per reports, the creative team of Sex and the City’s sequel thought that the actor’s footage was not narratively important enough to justify saving it from the cutting room floor.

The development comes after the 67-year-old actor was accused of sexual assault by several women. He had denied two of the accusations by issuing a statement. In his statement, he wrote that the accusations against him made by individuals he met years, even decades, ago were 'categorically false'.

Noth's statement further added, "I did not assault these women".

In December last year, his co-stars from Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis came out in support of the women who accused Noth of assaulting them.

The actors issued a joint statement and stated that they support the women who have come forward with their allegations against Chris Noth. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it,” read the statement.

The 67-year-actor was also dropped from CBS drama The Equalizer after the allegations came to light.