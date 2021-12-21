Sarah Jessica Parker shared a joint statement by the three actors on her Instagram story, and said that she and her two co-stars support the women who have come forward with their allegations against Chris Noth.

The sexual assault controversy surrounding Sex And The City actor Chris Noth took a new turn as his co-stars from the show, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, have come out in support of the women who have accused Noth of assaulting them.

Parker shared a joint statement by the three actors on her Instagram story, and said that she and her two co-stars support the women who have come forward with their allegations against Noth. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it,” reads the statement.

On 16 December, The Hollywood Reporter reported that two women had accused Noth of assaulting them years ago. One of the alleged incidents took place in Los Angeles in 2004, and the other in New York in 2015, as per the report.

The women told the news outlet that HBO Max's new series And Just Like That, where Noth reprised his role as Mr Big from Sex And The City, brought up their painful memories and prompted them to share their stories publicly. One of the women, who was using the pseudonym Zoe, alleged that she was assaulted by Noth in his West Hollywood apartment in 2004 when she was 22 years old.

Another woman alleged that the 67-year-old actor raped her at his New York apartment in the year 2015. Noth, during an interview with Agency France Presse, denied all the allegations, calling them "categorically false."

A day after Noth denied the allegations, another woman levied allegations of sexual assault against him. The woman told the Daily Beast that the actor assaulted her in 2010 while she was working at a restaurant in New York City.

Noth has issued another statement following the new allegations, claiming that the accusations are "a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout reading like a piece of bad fiction."

Following the allegations, Noth was dropped from CBS drama The Equalizer. Earlier, the actor was dropped by the A3 Artists Agency after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.