Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed‘s statement in connection with a complaint filed against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh.

Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official.

Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP’s women’s wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly’ in public places. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over Wagh’s complaint yet, the official added.

Javed then posted a series of tweet apparently targeted towards Wagh. Her first tweet said- “On one hand they want Hindu rashtra , on other hand they want to apply talibani rules of controlling women’s clothes . Hindu religion which is the oldest religion , is known to be very liberal towards women. Then what Sanskriti are you talking about?”

She added, “I’ll tell you what’s not part of ‘Bhartiya Sanskriti’ , rape , dance bars , politicians openly threatening to hit a women because of her clothes .”

Her third tweet had statues of the ancient Hindu women and the actress wrote- “This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress . Hindus were liberal , educated , women were allowed to choose their clothes , actively participated in sports, politics . They were sex and females body positive people. Go learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first.”

With inputs from agencies

