'Ancient Hindu women were allowed to choose their clothes,' says Uorfi Javed after recording her statement to the police
Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP's women's wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly' in public places. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over Wagh's complaint yet, the official added.
Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed‘s statement in connection with a complaint filed against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh.
Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official.
Javed then posted a series of tweet apparently targeted towards Wagh. Her first tweet said- “On one hand they want Hindu rashtra , on other hand they want to apply talibani rules of controlling women’s clothes . Hindu religion which is the oldest religion , is known to be very liberal towards women. Then what Sanskriti are you talking about?”
— Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023
She added, “I’ll tell you what’s not part of ‘Bhartiya Sanskriti’ , rape , dance bars , politicians openly threatening to hit a women because of her clothes .”
— Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023
Her third tweet had statues of the ancient Hindu women and the actress wrote- “This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress . Hindus were liberal , educated , women were allowed to choose their clothes , actively participated in sports, politics . They were sex and females body positive people. Go learn about Bhartiya Sanskriti first.”
— Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 14, 2023
With inputs from agencies
