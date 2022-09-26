As Bollywood actor Chunky Panday turns 60 today, greetings and birthday wishes continue to pour in for the actor. Similarly, daughter and actor Ananya Panday also took to social media to extend her special birthday wishes to her dad, with whom she shares a very strong bond. Sharing a bunch of throwback pictures on her official Instagram handle, Ananya Panday on Monday expressed her sweet wishes for her father. It is pertinent to note that Chunky Panday celebrated turning 60 with a pre-birthday party on Saturday in the presence of several friends from the film industry. In her post, Ananya while calling him “the OG”, said, “the best person I know, I love you daddy cool.”

In the pictures shared by the actress, one is a photo from her childhood days where she can be seen enjoying herself with her father at the beach. Another one shows Chunky Panday holding Ananya in his arms. In the other images of the post, there are some single clicks of the actor, while another is of Chunky Panday with his wife, Bhavna Pandey.

Fans also extended their greetings in the comment section. Many including Tahira Kashyap as well as Ananya’s mom and Chunky’s wife Bhavana Pandey posted heart emojis.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)



On the other hand, Bhavana Pandey also took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures to greet her husband. Posting a group of family pictures, she wrote, “Happy Birthday. Love you”

Check her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)



Chunky Panday’s birthday party

Earlier on Saturday, Chunky Panday threw a birthday bash for his friends and family members in Mumbai. At his star-studded party, celebrities like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sanjay, Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sussanne Khan, Fardeen Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda were present. Pictures of the party also went viral on social media.

