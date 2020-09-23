Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli to release in drive-in theaters of Gurugram and Bengaluru

Khaali Peeli is simultaneously also premiering on the pay-per-view service platform Zee Plex on 2 October

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli will be releasing at drive-In theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. The film is simultaneously also premiering on the pay-per-view service platform Zee Plex on 2 October.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, best known for directing blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, is co-producing the feature with Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. The film is being helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.

The film will simultaneously premiere on Zee Plex on 2 Oct 2020.

Set in Mumbai, the film promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when a boy meets a girl". The trailer had introduced Khatter as a taxi driver named Blackie, and Panday as a dancer who is on the run after stealing money from her clients.

The Indian Express had earlier quoted Khan praising Ishaan and Ananya's performances in the film. He added that it was a pleasure working with the two "powerhouses".

Khaali Peeli also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on 12 June but was put on hold after the cinema halls and multiplexes were shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

