Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli to release in drive-in theaters of Gurugram and Bengaluru
Khaali Peeli is simultaneously also premiering on the pay-per-view service platform Zee Plex on 2 October
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli will be releasing at drive-In theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. The film is simultaneously also premiering on the pay-per-view service platform Zee Plex on 2 October.
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, best known for directing blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, is co-producing the feature with Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. The film is being helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.
Check out the announcement here
RELEASING AT DRIVE IN THEATRES... #KhaaliPeeli - starring #IshaanKhatter and #AnanyaPanday - to release at Drive In theatres in #Gurugram and #Bengaluru... The film will simultaneously premiere on Zee Plex on 2 Oct 2020. pic.twitter.com/F6OG4n0ak5
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2020
Set in Mumbai, the film promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when a boy meets a girl". The trailer had introduced Khatter as a taxi driver named Blackie, and Panday as a dancer who is on the run after stealing money from her clients.
The Indian Express had earlier quoted Khan praising Ishaan and Ananya's performances in the film. He added that it was a pleasure working with the two "powerhouses".
Khaali Peeli also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on 12 June but was put on hold after the cinema halls and multiplexes were shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
(Also read: PVR, Carnival Cinemas, INOX considering drive-in cinemas to revive theatre businesses)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kannada actor-couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale summoned by CCB for questioning
CCB is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry and has carried out searches at the residence of various actors from the industry.
Urmila Matondkar says drug abuse isn't exclusive to film industry, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'soft porn star'
Kangana Ranaut's comment comes after Urmila Matondkar alleged Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut's home-state, is the "origin" point for drugs.
Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea alleges she was 'coerced' into making 'self-incriminating confessions' by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea also said that no female officer was present during her interrogation.