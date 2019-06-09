Ananya Panday dismisses reports of lying about USC admission, shares photo of acceptance letter

Ananya Pandey on 8 June (Saturday) dismissed the accusations that she lied about getting selected in a prestigious US university.

The Student of the Year 2 actor had recently said in an interview that she chose not to go to college despite being accepted for a journalism program as she wanted to focus on her acting career.

A woman, who goes by the name of "anieeepeee" on Instagram, then came forward disputing the actor's statement and said she never applied for any foreign university. The woman claimed to be Ananya's schoolmate.

Setting the record straight, the 20-year-old actor posted a photo of her with the university letters on Instagram and revealed that she had successfully applied for a major in Communication at the USC (University of Southern California) Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism but postponed her admission twice as she was shooting for her debut film.

The actor also said the rumours that she lied about getting selected in a foreign university were "getting out of hand" and have been "unfair" to her and her family.

After SOTY 2, Panday's next project is Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a modern day rendition of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy, slated to release on 10 January, 2020. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will be bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 09:39:38 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.