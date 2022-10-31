In her over two-decade-long career, Kareena Kapoor Khan has adorned herself with several thrones. It won’t be wrong to call Bebo an absolute fashion icon. And one movie that can be credited for truly cementing her spot as a diva has been Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and her evergreen and much-loved character of Poo. While Poo is everyone’s favourite, Ananya Panday has time and again expressed her love for Kareena, whom the Liger actress considers her idol. Therefore, on the occasion of her 24th birthday, Ananya channelled her inner Poo and recreated scenes from K3G. It happened at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party, which also happened to be on Ananya’s birthday. Now, on the occasion of Halloween, Ananya chose to dress like Poo in OG shimmery pink top and dazzling miniskirt. Not only this, but the actress also recreated Bebo’s iconic scenes, and not to skip the birthday girl was approved by none other than Kareena herself.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Ananya dropped a recreational video of Poo. In the video, Ananya decked in a pink denim jacket atop the iconic backless pink shimmery top and beige mini leather skirt can be seen mouthing dialogues from K3G. Ananya seems to have taken care of all the minute details, as she can be seen carrying a fur scarf around her neck, sunglasses on her head, and a small matching bag on her shoulders.

While sharing the video, Ananya wrote in the caption, “It’s my birthday today and it’s Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my all-time favourite POO! Obviously, not even a patch on Kareena Kapoor Khan. I’m just a fan having a gala time don’t shout at me, Karan Johar. Meagan Concessio, Stacy Gomes, and Kajal Komal killed it.”

The video shows Ananya recreating Kareena Kapoor Khan’s introductory scene from K3G, and went on to lip-sync iconic dialogues like “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago. Not fair” among many others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)



Now, Kareena reacted to Ananya’s recreation. Taking it to the story of her Instagram account, Kareena not only shared Ananya’s look and her video but also had a filmy response to her efforts. While re-sharing Ananya’s look and wishing the actress on her special day, Kareena wrote, “You looked PHAT. Happy Birthday you star, lots of love.” For all those who are wondering, PHAT is Poo’s slang for “Pretty Hot And Tempting”. Moreover, reacting to Ananya’s video, Bebo believed it to be “Faaaabbbb,” and ended her caption with a handful of red heart emoticons.

Apart from Kareena, Ananya’s video was also acknowledged by several celebrities. Taking it to the comments section of her post, Ananya’s mother commented, “Hahahahaha you are crazyyyyyy, when did you do all this???” Ananya’s closest friend and star-kid Suhana Khan and her mother’s friend Maheep Kapoor commented, “Love it.”

