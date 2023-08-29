Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur took the internet by storm last month when their pictures from a vacation made it to social media. The pictures came as a pleasant surprise for those who were earlier speculating that the duo has been dating each other. Now, the couple has been spotted again at the airport, fueling the speculations that the couple is jetted off to another vacation. However, they arrived separately at the terminal.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur jetted off to another vacation?

It needs to be noted that while both Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have not confirmed their relationship, fans have all the reasons to believe the blossoming romance between the two. For instance, after completing the promotions for Dream Girl 2, Ananya seemingly has taken time off work and has left for a vacation. On 27 August morning, she was snapped at the airport. Later, the Malang actor also arrived at the airport in his car. Both were clicked separately by the paparazzi.



Make way for the stylish couple

The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked every bit stylish in a dark blue checked shirt with gray pants whereas Ananya, as always, was oh-so-gorgeous in a white tank top with beige pants. Both the stars made their way inside the airport back to back, thereby giving rise to the speculations that both have headed for a romantic trip.

Dating rumours and Lisbon vacation

For those uninitiated, the dating rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur began after the duo arrived together for Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party last year. Afterwards, they made numerous appearances together and kept on being papped when out on dates. However, it was last month when candid pictures of the couple from their Lisbon vacation surfaced on the web. In one of the pictures, they could also be seen chilling together in Doha. A cute video from their Portugal vacation was also showered with love and blessings from the internet.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey on work front

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the Hotstar series The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala among a few others. The web series received immense love. Next, he will be seen in Metro…In Dino, alongside Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2024.

On the other hand, Ananya Pandey is currently basking in the success of Dream Girl 2 which was released on 2 August.