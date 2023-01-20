Several moments from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been going viral. Another video from the couple’s engagement ceremony has been released and the internet can’t keep calm. In the video, the groom-to-be’s sister Isha Ambani Piramal is seen announcing the entry of a very special ring bearer — the family’s golden retriever. He is accompanied by a staff member. When the golden retriver reached the stage, Akash and Anant Ambani took the ring from the cute ringbearer who had it attached with a red scarf on his collar. Further in the video, the Ambanis and the Merchants can be see performing a dance together on Brahmastra’s Deva Deva to celebrate the couple. Nita Ambani can also be seen showering flowers on the couple as they exchange rings.

Watch the full video here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara on December 29. The engagement was attended only by close friends and family members and was followed by a party hosted by the Ambanis at their Mumbai mansion.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness,” read a statement released on the day of their engagement in December.

