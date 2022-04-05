Amy Schumer in a standup show in Las Vegas revealed that she wasn't allowed to make a joke around Alec Baldwin's Rust controversy at the Oscars 2022.

The recent incident of Will Smith slapping Chris at the Oscars ceremony has prompted many celebrities, mostly comedians, to speak out against it. Speaking about the same, Amy Schumer, one of the hosts of the 94th Academy Awards, revealed that she was not allowed to crack jokes on some topics during the award function.

According to Vanity Fair, Schumer joked at a stand-up comedy show at Las Vegas' Mirage Theater on Saturday that her lawyer advised her not to say a list of jokes that included references to Joe Rogan, sexual allegations against James Franco, and Alec Baldwin's shooting incident.

“Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie?, the former Last Comic Standing participant joked, adding, " More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun." She continued, referring to Smith, that while she was not allowed to make these jokes, "you can just come up and [slap] someone."

During her 2 April comedy set, Schumer also referred to Smith as "Ali," referencing his portrayal of boxer Muhammed Ali. The comedian also described the Hitch actor as "a fucking bummer". Furthermore, just before to her comedy show, Schumer admitted on social media that Smith slapping Rock had "triggered and traumatized" her. She also added while she was proud of herself and her cohosts for hosting the Oscars, she was still waiting "for the sickening feeling" after the incident to go away.

What was the Rust controversy involving Alec Baldwin?

Baldwin was embroiled in a controversy in October last year after accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyana Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on the set of his film Rust. The actor has stated that he did not pull the gun's trigger, and the incident is still being investigated.

