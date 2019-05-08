Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer welcome their first child, name him after fellow comedian Dave Attell

On 5 May, comedian-actor Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

She took to Instagram and broke the news through a family photograph. The caption was in reference to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their first child, also a baby boy, on Monday.

Amy also revealed the newborn baby boy’s name on Tuesday by sharing a photo of her son being carried by her Chris. According to People, Gene’s middle name Attell appears to be a reference to fellow comedian and the actress’ friend, Dave Attell, who recently invited Schumer to perform with at his show at Caroline’s in New York City in January.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris. A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 7, 2019 at 7:49pm PDT

Since Schumer revealed her pregnancy, she has joked about what it is like to be expecting at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex. She even speculated in her Netflix special that they were to the day, the same amount of pregnant.

The 37-year-old has also been quite open about her difficult pregnancy and struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused her persistent sickness.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 10:32:23 IST

