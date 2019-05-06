Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy; Prince Harry says, 'So incredibly proud of my wife'

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy. I’m so incredibly proud of my wife," said Prince Harry to the Herald Sun.

Prince Harry and Meghan revealed they were expecting their first baby in October, at the outset of a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Commentators at the time believed the baby, Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and seventh in line to the throne, was due in late April.

The 34-year-old prince and Meghan, 37, have reportedly opted for a home birth at their new Frogmore Cottage residence, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 19:52:07 IST

