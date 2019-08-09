Amy Jackson posts on Instagram about embracing her pregnancy, says she's awaiting the 'little appearance'

Actress Amy Jackson, who is 33 weeks pregnant, has posted a picture of herself on Instagram, and spoken about "embracing her body and baby bump" during this phase.

The actress has even shared details on how she is spending time in her back garden in London.

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou are expecting their first child as a couple. The two shared the news on social media in March. Amy took to her Instagram handle and said, "I've been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."

The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut in the industry with 2010 Tamil period film Madrasapattinam. Her Bollywood outings include films such as Ekk Deewana Tha and Singh Is Bliing. She last appeared in 2.o, alongside superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

