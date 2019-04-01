You are here:

2.0 actress Amy Jackson announces on Instagram she's expecting her first child with fiancé George Panayiotou

Mumbai: Actor-model Amy Jackson announced on 31st March that she and her fiancé, London-based businessman George Panayiotou, are expecting their first child together.

Amy took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

"I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time..."

"I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she posted along side a picture of her and George.

The couple got engaged on 1 January.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 10:38:14 IST