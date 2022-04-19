KGF: Chapter 2 has been winning hearts at the box office since its release. Here's how Amul celebrated the success of the film.

Period drama KGF: Chapter 2 has been minting moolah at the box office since it's release. Starring Kannada actor Yash as well as Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the action-packed film was released in cinemas on 14 April.

The film has managed to mint over of Rs 550 crore at the box office in just five days, as per reports. Dairy brand Amul posted a topical to celebrate the film's huge success. The cartoon by Amul features Yash in it. Have a look at the topical here:

In the topical, we see a version of Yash holding a slice of buttered bread, which is referred to as “Gold.” This perfectly connects with the title of the film, which stands for Kolar Gold fields. The topical has the words “Koolar Mein Gold Rakho” written on the top. At the bottom of the topical, the brand decided to take its creativity a step ahead and added “Amul, Say Yash to it.”

The creative topical has been winning hearts and has got over 7,800 likes on Instagram in just 5 hours.

Terming the post as ‘amazing’ a user wrote that it was a great artwork, while another wrote, “Salam Rocky Bhai” and added that the artwork was cool. “Ye kaunsa Rocky bana diya”, joked the third to which a user replied, “Amul Rocky”.

This is not for the first time that the dairy brand has grabbed attention for its quirky topicals. Earlier Amul had made a reference to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s recent wedding with its "Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byah" post.

As for KGF: Chapter 2, the period action drama has been breaking records since it hit theatres. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore in Hindi till 18 April, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. View Adarsh's tweet here:

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. It is a direct sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1.

