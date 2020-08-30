Amul India pays tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman with artwork: 'Marvel of an actor'

Amul shared a tribute to late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away on Saturday, 29 August, after a four-year battle with colon cancer

Dairy brand Amul shared a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with their latest artwork. Boseman, best known for portraying the Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero Black Panther, passed away on Saturday, 29 August, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Amul drew inspiration Chadwick Boseman's most popular onscreen persona of King T'Challa for the tribute. "Marvel of an actor," the company described the late star and added, "RIP, King of Wakanda."

Check out the post here

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War and his Wakanda Forever salute reverberated around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.

The character was last seen standing silently dressed in a black suit at Tony Stark’s funeral in last year’s Avengers: Endgame.

The actor is also known for playing historical figures like Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017).

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement.

Netflix's upcoming film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will posthumously star Boseman. The actor was last seen in Spike Lee-directed war movie Da 5 Bloods.