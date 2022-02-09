Amrita Singh birthday: Heartwarming photos of the seasoned actress with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim
Here's taking a look at some of her beautiful family photos that on the special occasion of her birthday:
One of the most versatile Bollywood actresses to have ruled the Hindi film industry during the 1980s-1990s, is undoubtedly Amrita Singh aka Dingy. Her infectious charm and stellar performances floored the audiences.
Mother of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the feisty actress turns 64 today, 9 February.
Here's taking a look at some of her beautiful family photos that on the special occasion of her birthday:
- Amrita could be seen super relaxed on a vacation with her two children by her side. The three could be seen beautifully colour coordinated by being dressed in hues of blue.
- Celebrating every Indian festival, this family never misses a chance to beautifully dress up and pose. Their photos reflect their super fun and cool nature. Here, they can be see all decked up for Diwali.
- This adorable throwback photo of Amrita is a lovely reminder of her disarming smile and vivacious nature. The veteran actress could be seen flanked by little Ibrahim and Sara on either side.
- Amrita and her two kids are a fun bunch of people. They often can be seen making funny faces, laughing their hearts out while posing together.
- The Betaab actress could be seen setting some major vacay goals in this photo. Having an adventurous trip with Sara and Ibrahim, Amrita looks happy amid the clear blue water.
- Another stunning snap of Amrita and her kids from one of their vacations.
- This mom and daughter duo never ceases to stun us with their fantastic style statements. Twinning seems to be their forte. In this gorgeous photo, Amrita could be seen once again twinning with her daughter.
also read
As Shehnaaz Gill turns 29, looking back at her some best moments with Sidharth Shukla
Shehnaaz Gill, who appeared in Bigg Boss Season 13, became widely known for her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the show
Deepika Padukone on Gehraiyaan: 'I took my time to understand if I can do such a layered, complex character'
"I went through a career lull where I was confused. That reflected in my poor choices, and from there, I grew, evolved, and accepted myself, and that started reflecting in my choices and performances," says Deepika Padukone in an exclusive interview.
Flashback | Waheeda Rehman, a symbol of beauty, grace, dignity, and inner strength
On Waheeda Rehman's birthday, let's look back at her films, songs, and life.