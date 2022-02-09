Here's taking a look at some of her beautiful family photos that on the special occasion of her birthday:

One of the most versatile Bollywood actresses to have ruled the Hindi film industry during the 1980s-1990s, is undoubtedly Amrita Singh aka Dingy. Her infectious charm and stellar performances floored the audiences.

Mother of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the feisty actress turns 64 today, 9 February.

Here's taking a look at some of her beautiful family photos that on the special occasion of her birthday:

- Amrita could be seen super relaxed on a vacation with her two children by her side. The three could be seen beautifully colour coordinated by being dressed in hues of blue.

- Celebrating every Indian festival, this family never misses a chance to beautifully dress up and pose. Their photos reflect their super fun and cool nature. Here, they can be see all decked up for Diwali.

- This adorable throwback photo of Amrita is a lovely reminder of her disarming smile and vivacious nature. The veteran actress could be seen flanked by little Ibrahim and Sara on either side.

- Amrita and her two kids are a fun bunch of people. They often can be seen making funny faces, laughing their hearts out while posing together.

- The Betaab actress could be seen setting some major vacay goals in this photo. Having an adventurous trip with Sara and Ibrahim, Amrita looks happy amid the clear blue water.

- Another stunning snap of Amrita and her kids from one of their vacations.

- This mom and daughter duo never ceases to stun us with their fantastic style statements. Twinning seems to be their forte. In this gorgeous photo, Amrita could be seen once again twinning with her daughter.

