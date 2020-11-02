Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol become parents to a baby boy, couple announce news in a statement
'The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,' Amrita Rao's spokesperson said
Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, radio jockey Anmol became parents to a baby boy on Sunday, according to her spokesperson. The actor's spokesperson said both, Rao and the baby, were healthy and doing well.
"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.
"The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the statement read.
Rao tied the knot with Anmol in 2016.
The actor, best known for films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, and Vivah, announced her pregnancy last month.
Rao was last seen in the 2019 political drama Thackeray, while RJ Anmol is currently hosting Jammin, which airs on Colors TV.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
