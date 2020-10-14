Amrita Rao, husband RJ Anmol confirm they're expecting their first child after photo goes viral

Amrita Rao, who married RJ Anmol in a low-key ceremony in 2016, sums up their experience of pregnancy as 'reliving their childhood.'

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2016 after seven years of dating and remain to be secretive about their personal lives. They had also remained silent about their first pregnancy until a picture of the couple standing outside a doctor’s office went viral on social media recently.

Here's the picture

The Vivah actor has opened up about their journey to be parents with the media.

Summing up the experience, Amrita told Mirror that it was like “reliving [their] childhood.”

When asked if she was already realising that she is going to be a mother soon, the Ishq Vishk actor said the realisation was yet to hit her. “I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do,” she tells the publication.

Pregnancy has been smooth for the actor so far as she says that the baby is “not very demanding”. Adding that Anmol has been pampering her a lot, she says, “There are no special cravings, I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it”.

Although the actor mentions that they had not planned to get pregnant in 2020 and it just happened, the pandemic-stricken world has brought some blessing in disguise as well. As Anmol is working from home currently, Amrita says, he gets to spend more time with the baby and the list of activities that they do together includes reading from the holy book of Bhagavad Gita every night.

The actor went onto confirm she's given her nod to two projects which have been delayed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.