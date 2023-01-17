Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol turn authors, announce their first book- Couple of Things
This out-and-out romantic book will trace their individual journeys that eventually leads them to their destiny - each other.
Popular Bollywood star Amrita Rao and radio personality RJ Anmol will soon be embarking on a new journey. The couple took to their social media to announce their first book – Couple of Things, as co-authors.
The news of Vivah actress Amrita Rao, getting married to popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol had left the industry and their fans stunned. The duo who always kept their personal lives private, won hearts with their YouTube videos where they treated fans with glimpses of their love life. Now, they are all set to take the literary scene by storm.
This out-and-out romantic book will trace their individual journeys that eventually leads them to their destiny – each other.
Sharing their excitement, Amrita and Anmol say, “A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium & reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each n every aspect of our love story and our journeys to spotlight – the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.”
The book will hit the stands, this Valentine’s season.
Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2016 after seven years of dating and remain to be secretive about their personal lives. They had also remained silent about their first pregnancy until a picture of the couple standing outside a doctor’s office went viral on social media recently.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
EXCLUSIVE | Singer Nucleya on performing at IIFA 2023: I'm excited but also very nervous'
Udyan Sagar aka Nucleya is all geared up to perform at the IIFA Awards this year. He already has a bank of some chartbuster songs that make even someone with two left feet shake a leg. In an exclusive with Firstpost, he spoke about his excitement to perform at the international stage and much more.
Here's how actress Nikita Rawal celebrated New Year's Eve and reveals her New Year's resolution
The star and fashion diva never disappoints her fans .Apart from her acting skills, her fashion statements often make headlines as well.
Shut In is a home-invasion thriller that invades all the wrong homes
The D.J. Caruso movie, on Amazon Prime Video, sacrifices edgy content at the altar of neoliberal intent.