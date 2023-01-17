Popular Bollywood star Amrita Rao and radio personality RJ Anmol will soon be embarking on a new journey. The couple took to their social media to announce their first book – Couple of Things, as co-authors.

The news of Vivah actress Amrita Rao, getting married to popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol had left the industry and their fans stunned. The duo who always kept their personal lives private, won hearts with their YouTube videos where they treated fans with glimpses of their love life. Now, they are all set to take the literary scene by storm.

This out-and-out romantic book will trace their individual journeys that eventually leads them to their destiny – each other.

Sharing their excitement, Amrita and Anmol say, “A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium & reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each n every aspect of our love story and our journeys to spotlight – the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.”

The book will hit the stands, this Valentine’s season.

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2016 after seven years of dating and remain to be secretive about their personal lives. They had also remained silent about their first pregnancy until a picture of the couple standing outside a doctor’s office went viral on social media recently.

