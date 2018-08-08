Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan to make his Bollywood debut in a Gone Girl-like romance thriller

The legendary Bollywood actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri is all set to make his silver screen debut.

Mumbai Mirror reports Vardhan will become the latest star kid to join the Bollywood bandwagon with a Jayantilal Gada-produced romantic-thriller.

After having previously worked as an assistant director at Yash Raj Films, he also assisted Habib Faisal on Ishaqzaade and Daawat-e-Ishq and Manish Sharma on Shuddh Desi Romance.

Speaking to the tabloid, Vardhan said: "I was supposed to start off with a period-drama with Jayanti bhai, but for some reason that didn’t work out. He approached me later for this film which I loved and immediately gave my nod to."

He also remarked on how his debut role will be "performance-oriented" and the film's treatment will be similar to David Fincher's Gone Girl.

Having trained under the same mentor — National Award-winning actor-writer-director Satyadev Dubey — as his esteemed grandfather, Vardhan says even he has "a strong inclination toward writing and direction" but emphasises that acting remains his "first love."

Shooting for the film is reported to begin in September in a North Indian locale with recce currently going on in Delhi and Shimla to find a female lead opposite Vardhan.

