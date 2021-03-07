Amole Gupte defends Saina biopic first look poster following criticism for incorrect portrayal of badminton

Amole Gupta said the hand with the tricolour wristband in the biopic's first look poster is the 'hand of the Indian girl child aspiring to reach Saina's height.

Amole Gupte, recently took to Facebook and wrote a note addressing criticism for incorrect portrayal of badminton via the first look poster of Saina, starring Parineeti Chopra.

In the still, Chopra's hand can be seen ready to serve the shuttlecock, which many social media users noted was similar to a stance used in tennis, according to Mid-Day.

Gupte explained that the outstretched hand wearing a tricolour wristband signified Indian girls reaching for the same "heights" as badminton player Saina Nehwal. "High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world... not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!! (sic)," wrote the filmmaker.

The teaser of Saina was released recently, capturing the highs and lows of Saina’s life. Actor-director and playwright Manav Kaul will be seen essaying the role of Pullela Gopichand, Saina's coach.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor had signed the film first but had to withdraw herself after her shooting dates conflicted with other engagements.

Saina is scheduled to hit the theatres on 26 March this year.