Amol Parashar joins cast of Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Voh Chamakte Sitare

Actor Amol Parashar has been roped in for a role in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Voh Chamakte Sitare. He has begun shooting for the movie. "I have already shot some of my scenes in the film. Working with Alankrita has been very enriching," Amol said in a statement.

The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, and it will feature Amol acting opposite veteran actress Konkona Sensharma.

"I am excited about the fact that most my scenes are with Konkona, who is not just a fantastic actor but also an absolute pleasure to work with," Amol added. Riding high on the success of his latest web series Home, Amol has also started shooting for the second season of Tripling, the popular digital show with which he shot to fame.

Amol is not new to the big screen. He was seen in Traffic.

Recently, Kubbra Sait, another television personality who was most well known for a role in the Sacred Games joined Shrivastava's cast.

As reported earlier, Kubbra stated that she had been so impressed by Shrivastava's work in Lipstick Under My Burkha, that she had immediately sent a message to the director to congratulate her. Filming for the movie began in Delhi a few days ago, reported the Mumbai Mirror.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 11:48 AM