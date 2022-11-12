Amjad Khan’s 82nd birth anniversary: A look at legendary star’s best roles

Among several things that changed the whole aspect of the 80s in mainstream Hindi cinema, was the impact of the villains in the entire movie. Amidst Bobby’s Prem Chopra, Shaan’s Shakaal, and Mr. India’s Mogambo, was Sholay’s Gabbar Singh who didn’t need any introduction and grabbed the limelight during that time. Ruthlessly essaying the character of Gabbar, Amjad Khan’s discussions tend to start and end with his performance in Sholay, when there is a lot more to talk about him. While the legendary actor was an evil incarnate who brought Ramgarh to its knees, he was also an advocate, Harish in Chameli Ki Shaadi with on-point comic timing. In his career spanning nearly twenty years, Amjad Khan worked in more than 132 movies, and his prowess stood at a level that whichever dialogue he touched became an overnight sensation. On the occasion of Amjad Khan’s 82nd birth anniversary, let’s take a look at her best roles:

Sholay

We all know that it would be a sin if we talk about Amjad Khan’s name and do not bow once for his performance in Ramesh Sippy’s directorial. Featuring amidst veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini, Amjad Khan was successful in etching his place in the hearts and minds of the audiences. It won’t be wrong to say, Amjad Khan’s performance swept all off the floor to a level that Gabbar Singh turned out to be the greatest villain in the history of Bollywood.

Shatranj Ke Khiladi

After Amjad Khan left Ramgarh locals panic-stricken, legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray showed faith in him and portrayed him as the last Nawab of Oudh, Wajid Ali Shah in Shatranj Ke Khiladi. The star was so poignant in his authoritarian role that his performance is still remembered today.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

In Prakash Mehra’s directorial, he was coarse but charming, ruthless yet romantic. Amjad Khan truly portrayed versatility by being a smooth talker, who showed violent obsession for Rekha’s courtesan.

Kaalia

Do you remember an OG saying “Kutton aur bhikhariyon ka andar ana mana hai”? Well, this was the famous dialogue by Amjad Khan in this 1981 movie. Essaying the role of a smuggler in the garb of a businessman, Amjad Khan was a heartless nemesis to cucumber cool Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.

Chameli Ki Shaadi

The movie still stands tall as the best example of impeccable comic timings of the entire star cast of Basu Chatterjee’s directorial. The legendary star played a sympathetic advocate who assisted Anil Kapoor’s matter of the heart.

