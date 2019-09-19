Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about Mumbai Metro draws flak from protesters against Aarey forest razing

Activists opposing the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in Aarey Colony staged a silent protest on 19 September (Thursday) outside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Mumbai against his tweet supporting the Mumbai Metro project. According to Mumbai Mirror, the police has detained the protestors.

Several activists, who are against the felling of trees in the leafy colony to make way for a Metro car shed, on Wednesday staged their protest outside Bachchan's residence in Juhu, holding banners and placards carrying messages: 'Save Aarey' and 'Gardens do not make forests'.

Here is Amitabh's tweet.

T 3290 - Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. 👍

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's Managing Director Ashwini Bhide even hailed Bachchan's praise for the Metro project.

Thank u @SrBachchan ji fr depicting d importance of #Metro so succinctly. Thank you for ur support. We'r committed 2 commission entire #MumbaiMetro network incldng @MumbaiMetro3 @ d earliest r prvide faster, safer, convenient & #PollutionFree commute 2 #Mumbaikars #AareyAikaNa https://t.co/hAv6W6NaRB — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) September 17, 2019

However, environmental activist Zoru Bhathena, who has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the civic body's approval given for felling of the trees, asked the megastar to visit Aarey to understand the ground reality and also hit out at the Metro project authorities.

Dear @SrBachchan

Would request you to leave the protection of your Garden & join our friends waiting for u outside Sir, let us take you for a visit to Aarey

It will change your perception Sir. When will you join us Sir

Aarey is waiting🙏🏻#SaveAareyForest#SaveAareySaveMumbai pic.twitter.com/kWUbe25xxt — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) September 18, 2019

The Aarey Colony, adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has been quite vocal against the proposed felling of trees in the area. Environmentalists and activists are also opposing the Metro car shed project and have been demanding its relocation. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to these activists.

Commenting on the Aarey issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said it is the government's land which does not fall under a forest area.

According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Amitabh was against the construction of the metro in 2010 when a rail line was going to be laid near his bungalow Prateeksha.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 16:28:45 IST