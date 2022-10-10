Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday today, 11 October. Being a special year, fans across the country and abroad will be celebrating the day in a grand manner by recalling his brilliant performances in films, spanning decades. Apart from acting, Bachchan also known as the Shahenshah of Indian Cinema has also tried his hands at singing and has given his voice to several compositions, thanks to his powerful baritone.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential and greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, let’s take a look at some of the best songs of Amitabh Bachchan, in his own voice.

Here are the best compositions that are sung by Amitabh Bachchan:

Rang Barse from Silsila

One of the most remembered numbers, this popular track from the 1981 film, Silsila was sung solely by Bachchan and is based on the festival of Holi. It is pertinent to note that the song was written by the actor’s father, noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and is based on a bhajan.

Hori Khele Raghuveera from Baghban

From the film Baghban featuring Bachchan alongside Hema Malini, the song was yet another ode by the actor to the festival of Holi and further depicts how Lord Rama plays with colour. His iconic baritone added more flavour to the song.

Mere Angne Mein from Laawaris

The song from the film Laawaris pictured Bachchan crooning and dancing to it. As the number pays tribute to all kinds of wives became a peppy hit and is still popular to date.

Rozana Jiye from Nishabd

Playing the role of an old man who fell in love with a young girl, Amitabh Bachchan also gave his voice to one of the songs from the film. While the song was composed by Amar Mohile, the lyrics were written by Farhad and Sajid.

Ekla Cholo Re from Kahaani

In a tribute to the Bard Rabindranath Tagore through this popular Rabindra Sangeet, Amitabh Bachchan gave his voice to the song ‘Ekla Cholo Re‘. It was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Here, with the names of some best songs sung by the superstar, tune in to these to enjoy the evergreen melodies.

