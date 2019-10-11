You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff wish megastar on birthday

FP Staff

Oct 11, 2019 09:39:25 IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on Friday.  Several celebrtities have taken to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan, including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar, Tiger Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni and his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

-When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly ♥️

The makers of Chehre, his next film. Anand Pandit Motions Picture, the banner that is bankrolling Chehre, released a video with all the iconic characters Bachchan has played through the years. Check out the video here

Thanking his fans for their wishes, the actor wrote on Twitter that he is "grateful" for the love that his viewers have showered upon him.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 13:29:44 IST

