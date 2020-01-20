Amitabh Bachchan shares first poster of Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood directorial debut Jhund; teaser out on 21 January

Ahead of the teaser release on 21 January, the first poster of Amitabh Bachchan's much-awaited social drama, Jhund, has been unvieled. The poster sees Bachchan, in a blue hoodie, back-face the camera. He is standing in front of a wall, beyond which stands a slum. An abandoned van and a football lie across him on the ground.

Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor, who pioneered the international phenomenon of ‘Jhoparpatti football’ (slum football). With his efforts, Barse has managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players, and eventually building a whole team.

The film marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Fandry helmer Nagraj Manjule. Sairat lead actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar will also be seen in the film.

In February 2019, the first look of Bachchan from the film was released. It featured the veteran actor facing a dusty field amidst throngs of people.

In November 2019, the film faced legal trouble. Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar had sent legal notices to Manjule and Bachchan on the grounds of copyright infringement. Kumar claimed he bought exclusive rights in 2017 to make a movie on the life of Akhilesh Paul, a slum soccer player who was the Indian captain at the Homeless World Cup. He added he had planned to write and direct the multilingual movie, tentatively titled Slum Soccer.

Jhund is being co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, Raaj Hiremath, and Savita Raj Hiremath.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 11:43:12 IST