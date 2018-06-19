Amitabh Bachchan says he's relieved to part with prosthetics after 102 Not Out, Thugs of Hindostan, Badla

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, is relieved to be finally away from prosthetics and heavy costumes.

Amitabh is currently shooting in Glasgow. He shared two photographs of himself dressed in a black suit on Twitter.

T 2841 - Confined .. conscious and content .. until, the film releases .. this be the life of creativity .. 'BADLA' moves each day .. finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour ! pic.twitter.com/fFUfpa80LD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2018

The 75-year-old thespian has previously described prosthetic make-up as a "torture" on his blog. The actor earlier donned prosthetic make-up to look like a 12-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder called progeria in the 2009 movie Paa and for his latest release 102 Not Out.

On the work front, Bachchan has two more films in his kitty — Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra.

Badla also stars Taapsee Pannu. This will be the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space again after Pink. However, this will be the fourth time Bachchan will be collaborate with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like TE3N, Kahaani and Aladin.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 12:48 PM