Amitabh Bachchan says Amar Akbar Anthony crossed Baahubali 2 collection after inflation adjustment

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said his 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony, which clocks 43 years, made Rs 7.25 crore when it released, a figure that crosses the collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion if adjusted for inflation.

Bachchan said the film, which also featured Vinod Khanna, the late Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh, was a massive success at the time of its release.

T 3544 -43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2—The Conclusion today! #43YearsOfAmarAkbarAnthony pic.twitter.com/u5IMiOV2zt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of the highest grossing films in India with a global business of over Rs 1,800 crore.

Amar Akbar Anthony chronicles the story of three brothers, each raised in different religious households, who reunite after several years in a chance encounter.

The 77-year-old actor recalled when he first heard the title from Manmohan Desai, he thought the director had "lost it."

"At a time in the 70''s when film titles revolved around ''Behen'', ''Bhabhi'' and ''Beti'', this one was so out of place..."

Bachchan also shared a black and white picture from the set with his children in his arms.

"Shweta and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony, shooting song 'My name is Anthony Gonsalves' at Holiday Inn Ballroom . this pic on the beach front," he added.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 14:02:28 IST

