Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'Project K' to release on January 12, 2024
Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house. Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's 2015 comedy drama 'Piku'.
Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer multi-lingual sci-fi movie, tentatively titled “Project K“, will release in theatres on January 12 next year, the makers announced on Saturday.
Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for helming the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama “Mahanati“, is directing the film. Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
“12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri,” the post read. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house. Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 comedy drama “Piku“.
