Amitabh Bachchan posts a bed-ridden photograph, says he's recovering from 'left overs from the times of Don'

Amitabh Bachchan has posted a picture of him resting on a bed, and says he is suffering from a few "cracks and breaks", and will need time to heal before he starts shooting.

The 77-year-old actor posted on his blog a picture of him watching a soccer match, writing he was "lying around" in his spare time, "skipping time to go by in rapid form".

T 3544 - ... the Fowler , the socks and the Premier League .. all day long .. in recouped state attempt .. 🌺 pic.twitter.com/uruPhDcLkT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 9, 2019

"And reminiscing the work front by the day after when there shall be the chair and the computer ji and the audience (referring his show 'KBC'). But first the left overs of incidents from the times of Don and the cracks and breaks now playing up and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement....At times of this it may be of interest too...to the body , but not the mind. So one listens to the body...and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say...'did we not tell you this to slow down...' Slow down? Thats what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track ....so...what (sic)," he added. On Saturday, Bachchan regretted having missed the inaugural ceremony of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival, which he had been attending for the past six years. The actor took to Twitter to apologies about his absence

T 3543 - .. was to be in Kolkata for KIFF ,but a medical condition put me in bed .. apologies KIFF and the passionate people of Kolkata .. i shall make up some day .. sorry pic.twitter.com/5YvIe1VCgq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

On 7 November, legendary veteran actor completed 50 years in the Hindi film industry. The actor made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969, and went on to deliver plenty blockbusters like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Coolie, Sarkar, and Piku among others.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 13:15:53 IST