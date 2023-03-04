Underworld Ka Kabzaa marks the entry of Anand Pandit into the South Industry. With an exciting teaser and gripping songs, the film has created excitement amongst the audiences to watch Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa have a face-off!

Today, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan launched the high-voltage trailer of Underworld Ka Kabzaa on his social media. The trailer is filled with action and powerful dialogues from the film.

T 4574 – Happy to present to you .. the trailer of “Underworld Ka Kabzaa” .. a film produced by my dear friend @anandpandit63 and directed by @rchandru_movies .. All the best to @nimmaupendra, @NimmaShivanna, @KicchaSudeep & @shriya1109https://t.co/8szKCvvKvf#KabzaaTrailer — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2023

Talking about the his experience working on this film, Upendra shared, “When I heard the story of the film, I was really moved by the life of Arkeshwara and I decided to be a part of this period drama. And who better than R. Chandru to direct an action-packed film? Cannot wait for audiences to unfold my story as Arkeshwara in the film.”

Shriya Saran shared, “Knowing Underworld Ka Kabzaa has such talented actors like Upendra, Kiccha Sudeepa and the film being an R. Chandru directorial, it was impossible for any actress to not associate herself with a film so grand. I am glad that I got to work on a film like Underworld Ka Kabzaa and I can assure you that audiences are really going to love this film as much as we loved working on it.”

Kiccha Sudeepa added, “Well, one rarely gets to be part of good stories and Underworld Ka Kabzaa is one such story that catches your attention and will get you hooked till the end of the film. All I can say is Audiences are really in for a whirl of entertainment with our film.”

Director R. Chandru shared, “Since the minute the script was finalised, I knew whom to cast for it and fortunately I got all of them on board. And, Underworld Ka Kabzaa wouldn’t have been complete without Upendra, Shriya and Kiccha, they have really worked hard for this film and everyone will witness this once the film is released.”

Producer Anand Pandit shared, “Now with audiences treating cinema as one and accepting more good content from all over the world, I was sure that the story of Underworld Ka Kabzaa will definitely be appreciated. All the actors have done such phenomenal work, I cannot wait for the audiences to unravel this mass entertainer.”

Underworld ka Kabzaa, a story about the mafia world starring Upendra, Shriya Saran and Kiccha Sudeepa is all set to have a Pan-India release in 5 languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Hindi on the 17th of March, 2023.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in Association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.

