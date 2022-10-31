One of the most-loved and known as the golden couple of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are ready to celebrate their 50th marriage anniversary next year. The couple after meeting on the sets of the 1971 film Guddi got married on 3 June 1973 following which they are going strong to date. Well, their marriage was indeed a memorable day for the couple as well as their fans, there are a few more things that you might not know about the most-talked-about wedding. The veteran actress-turned-politician recently spilled a few beans about her marriage.

While Jaya Bachchan revealed that her husband Amitabh Bachchan placed a condition before their marriage, she also recalled how her father was not quite happy with their decision to prepone their wedding date.

While speaking on the latest episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda‘s podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya’, Mrs Bachchan said that they had planned to marry in October as her work pressure would have reduced by then. However, Amitabh who was not satisfied with her hectic schedule had then said, “I definitely don’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ivmpodcasts

Jaya Bachchan recalls her father’s reaction to her marriage plans

Furthermore, while speaking about their wedding getting preponed, the Rajya Sabha MP said that they had planned to go on a trip after the success of their film Zanjeer, however, her parents didn’t agree to it saying that they must be married to go together on a holiday.

“Seeing the circumstances, as we were already planning to get married in October, I suggested getting it done in June,” Jaya Bachchan added.

Furthermore, she also asked Amitabh to talk to her parents to which her father was not very happy. “He never wanted his daughters to get married. He wanted them to do something for themselves”, she said.

Following all these, the couple finally got married in a quiet ceremony held at Jaya Bachchan’s godmother’s residence in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.