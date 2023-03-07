Amitabh Bachchan gives fans an update on his health, says 'I rest and improve with your prayers'
In his blog post on Sunday, the 80-year-old cinema icon had shared that his 'rib cartilage popped broke' and there is a 'muscle tear to the right rib cage'.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who got injured on the Hyderabad set of his upcoming movie “Project K” while filming an action sequence, on Tuesday thanked his well wishers for their concerns and prayers.
In his blog post on Sunday, the 80-year-old cinema icon had shared that his “rib cartilage popped broke” and there is a “muscle tear to the right rib cage”. “Gratitude and love ever… for your concern and wishes… your prayers are the cure… I rest and improve with your prayers (sic),” Bachchan wrote on Twitter.
T 4577 – I rest and improve with your prayers
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023
Before flying back to Mumbai, Bachchan had said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest.
In the same post, the actor, whose last theatrical release was the 2022 blockbuster “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva”, said he is in pain but “mobile a bit for all the essential activities”.
“.. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is also for pain .. (sic)” The shooting on Nag Ashwin’s “Project K” and other commitments Bachchan is involved with are on hold, he added. Also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.Due to the injury Bachchan also had to call off his Sunday meet-and-greet with fans stationed outside his Juhu bungalow Jalsa.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Javed Akhtar: 'Perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks are still roaming freely in Pakistan'
Speaking at an event in Lahore, the veteran writer and lyricist added, "We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country."
Singer Adele signs a bride's wedding gown at her concert, bride says, 'the memory of a lifetime'
While performing at her latest concert in Las Vegas, the singer noticed a couple Gaby and Evan in their wedding attires. What happened next was truly unexpected and euphoric for the couple and fans.
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
The lower prices that began to roll out earlier this week affect more than 30 of the roughly 190 countries where Netflix's steaming service is available — an expanse that has enabled the company to attract nearly 231 million subscribers.