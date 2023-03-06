The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscle tear to his rib cage while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming biggie Project K co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

The actor received medical care in Hyderabad and is now recovering at his Jalsa residence. Big B wrote a long note about his injury on his blog, which reads, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

He added, “So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around .. It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well ..”

Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, the film is produced under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and will hit the screens on 12th January 2024. It will also be released in international languages in overseas markets.

