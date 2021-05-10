The Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care facility set up by Delhi's Rakab Ganj Gurudwara will open on 10 May.

Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore to a COVID-19 care centre set up by Delhi's Rakab Ganj Gurudwara, tweeted Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee's (DSGM) president.

Sirsa, who is also Shiromani Akali Dal's national spokesperson, added that Bachchan remained updated on the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care facility's progress everyday as Delhi struggled with an acute lack of oxygen for patients.

“Sikhs are Legendary

सिखों की सेवा को सलाम”

These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility@ANI pic.twitter.com/ysOccz28Fl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2021

Bachchan recently participated in a virtual fundraiser organised by Give India and TiE titled I Breathe For India. Other celebrities including Lara Dutta, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor were also part of the fundraiser.

According to the committee's official website, the centre has about 25o oxygen-equipped beds. All resources at the centre, which opens from 10 May, will be free of charge.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Sirsa said the DSGM has imported 200 oxygen concentrators from the US and Singapore, as well as 150 oxygen cylinders. They also have 15 ambulances on call. Sirsa said the facility will be connected to an ICU hospital in case of emergencies.