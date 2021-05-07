The initiative, I Breathe For India, will also see celebs like Rana Daggubati, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Kriti Sanon take part.

Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Lara Dutta, are set to participate in an event that aims to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. Non-profit organisation Give India and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a not-for-profit association based in Silicon Valley, have come together to organise the virtual fundraiser. Titled I Breathe For India, it will be organised on Sunday, 9 May from 6 pm to 8 pm IST.

As per the official website of the fundraiser, every dollar that will be raised at the event will be doubled by their donor partner, TiE.

The event will be hosted by former Miss Universe Lara Dutta and Shayamal Vallabhjee. Prominent public figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Sri Sri Ravishankar, Tarun Tahiliani, Ravichandran Ashwin will be a part of it.

Extending their support for the event, many other celebrities will be joining the fundraiser including Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Samantha Prabhu, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Faye D Souza, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ankur Tewari and spiritual guide Radhanath Swami.

Speaking about the initiative, Lara said that she is honoured to be a part of it and believes that it has given her a purpose. The Partner actor added that she is determined to help the people of India in whichever way she can to defeat the pandemic.

Her co-host, motivational speaker Shayamal Vallabhjee said that it is heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the second wave of the coronavirus . Shayamal added that he and Lara have come together to not only raise money but also to radiate hope and compassion.

He also thanked TiE for pledging to donate a dollar for every one dollar up to USD 1 million.

The funds collected from this virtual fundraiser will be used to purchase a number of medical supplies like oxygen concentrators, ICU beds, oxygen cylinders, etc. Additionally, funds will also be used to provide direct cash support.