You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday afternoon meet with fans at Jalsa: In pain, but nothing to worry about

Press Trust of India

May 06, 2019 09:06:51 IST

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on 5 May afternoon informed his fans that he is cancelling the weekly meet and greet ritual due to ill health.

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday afternoon meet with fans at Jalsa: In pain, but nothing to worry about

Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting his fans regularly in Jalsa for the past 36 years. Twitter

The 76-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 36 years, said he might be in pain but fans need not worry.

"...Not doing the Sunday Darshan today... In bed... Pain .. Inform all, nothing to worry, but unable to come out," Bachchan wrote on his blog. The actor, who was last seen in Badla, is currently working on Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra and a bilingual project, titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

प्रेम के ईस सैलाब को न रोको प्रिय चाहने वालो ; सदा ऋणी रहना इसपर सौभाग्य मेरा , उम्र भर चाहे कितना भी डालो !!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️ A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Bachchan is also teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for a mystery thriller.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 09:06:51 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , Amitabh Bachchan darshan , Amitabh Bachchan fans , Amitabh Bachchan meet , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Darshan , Jalsa , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir reportedly meet at Mannat, sparking rumours of a possible collaboration

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir reportedly meet at Mannat, sparking rumours of a possible collaboration

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's film postponed to summer of 2020, announces Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's film postponed to summer of 2020, announces Ayan Mukerji

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor shows off his rugged avatar in new poster of Arjun Reddy's remake

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor shows off his rugged avatar in new poster of Arjun Reddy's remake