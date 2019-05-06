Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday afternoon meet with fans at Jalsa: In pain, but nothing to worry about

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on 5 May afternoon informed his fans that he is cancelling the weekly meet and greet ritual due to ill health.

The 76-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 36 years, said he might be in pain but fans need not worry.

T 3154 - All Ef and well wishers .. not doing the Sunday meet at Jalsa Gate this evening .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2019

"...Not doing the Sunday Darshan today... In bed... Pain .. Inform all, nothing to worry, but unable to come out," Bachchan wrote on his blog. The actor, who was last seen in Badla, is currently working on Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra and a bilingual project, titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Bachchan is also teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for a mystery thriller.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 09:06:51 IST

