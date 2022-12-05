Amitabh Bachchan calls Kajol a 'liar' as she says she is afraid of him still

Currently, on a promotional spree, Kajol is all set to hit the big screen on 9 December with her upcoming movie Salaam Venky. Apart from collaborating with actress-turned-director Revathi, the movie is extra special for yet another reason. Salaam Venky marks Revathi’s fifth directorial, therefore, the actress and director duo have been hopping from show to show to promote their movie. Recently, Kajol and Revathi reached Amitabh Bachchan’s reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which held a special juniors episode. In the episode, many kids were sitting on the contestants’ seats, while Kajol and Revathi sat on the hot seat and participated in the show. For this special episode, the veteran star allowed several KBC Junior contestants to ask random questions to Kajol, which left the actress speechless. But one question grabbed all attention when she was asked if she is afraid of Big B, to which the actress said yes and the megastar called her a liar.

Now, the whole hilarious moment will happen in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The official Instagram page of Sony TV dropped a promo video for its fans to know what they can expect from the upcoming episode.

While sharing the video, the Instagram account wrote in the caption, “KBC ke manch par aayi Kajol Ji ke bhi KBC ke Juniors ne apne sawaalon se hosh uda diye! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf.”

The now-viral video opens by showing kids bombarding the actress with random questions. A kid quizzed her if she is a mom, while another questioned her if her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, used to scold her during her childhood. One girl can be heard asking Kajol which superpower she would like to have if she was a superhero. Another asked her to reveal if she ever blurted out something that she wasn’t supposed to.

After listening to these quirky questions, the video captured Kajol giving confused expressions. However, one moment made everyone laugh out loud. It was when a boy questioned Kajol if she is as scared of Amitabh Bachchan now as she essayed during the iconic 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Responding to the question Kajol said, “Main bahut darti hu inse (I am very scared of him).” However, the megastar was quick to cut her short by saying, “Jhooth bolna inko aata hai bahut achi tarah (she knows how to lie very well).”

Coming back to Salaam Venky, Kajol’s upcoming film also features Prakash Raj, Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Rahul Bose among others. The movie also features Aamir Khan in a cameo.

