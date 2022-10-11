Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today. Being a special birthday for the actor himself as he enters the octogenarian club, Bachchan has been in the film industry for the past five decades and has given us some of the best films throughout his career. Speaking about his films, one cannot forget the iconic dialogues in some of his memorable films. Starting his career in 1969 with the film Saat Hindustani, Bachchan is still heading strong into the 81st year of his life. With films like Zanjeer, Deewar, Don, Shahenshah, Agneepath, and many more, his powerful and popular dialogues go down deep into the legacy history of the Indian Film Industry.

On his birthday, in a bid to pay an ode to his contribution, performance, and of course his unforgettable dialogue delivery time, let’s take a look at some of his best-known and evergreen dialogues.

‘Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi’ – Anand (1971)

‘Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hai tumhare paas?’ – Deewar (1975)

‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mei khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi’ – Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

‘Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai’ – Don (1978)

‘Hum jahan khade ho jate hai, line wahi se shuru hoti hai’ – Kaalia (1981)

‘Agar apni maa ka doodh piya hai toh samne aa’ – Laawaris (1981)

‘I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very funny language. Bhairo becomes Byron because their minds are very narrow’ – Namak Halal (1982)

‘Rishte mei toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai Shahenshah’ – Shahenshah (1988)

‘Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal’ – Agneepath (1990)

‘Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye iss gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hai jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hai’ – Mohabbatein (2000)

