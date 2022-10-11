Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 gracefully. While the whole country is showering their love upon the veteran superstar, his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda has kept all hooked to her social media account with never-seen-before pictures. After sharing a throwback picture of her childhood with her father, Shweta has now shared a heartfelt post for the veteran actor. Taking to her Instagram account, the Indian columnist and author shared a series of pictures of herself with the Brahmastra star. The series of pictures, which also included photos from Amitabh Bachchan’s childhood, were shared with the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s iconic song Tu Jhoom. Although the pictures will fill you with all sorts of emotions, they will surely send you on a walk down memory lane.

While sharing the pictures Shweta wrote in the caption, “Peeda Nu Main Seene Laavan. Te Main Hassdi Jaavan. Ho Ho Peeda Nu Main Seene Laavan. Te Main Hassdi Jaavan. Dhupp’an De Naal Ladd-Ladd Ke. Main Labhiyan Apniyan Chhaavan. Dukh Vi Apne Sukh Vi Apne. Main Te Bas Eh Jaana. Sab Nu Samajh Ke Ki Karna Ae. Dil Nu Eh Samjhawan. Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom. Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom – To my grand old man Happy 80th Birthday.” In the first picture, both Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen twinning in black. While the actor is flashing his million-dollar smile at the camera, Shweta can be seen planting a kiss on her father’s cheeks. In the second monochrome throwback picture, young Amitabh Bachchan can be seen holding baby Shweta’s hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)



In one of the black and white pictures, teenage Amitabh Bachchan can be seen standing in front of his mother Teji Bachchan, and holding his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s hand. Toward the end of the series of pictures, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen reading a holy scripture during a puja ceremony.

Their industry friends and several celebrities acknowledged Shweta’s post and took to the comments section to wish the Bollywood superstar on the special occasion. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Hrithik Roshan commented, “Happy birthday Amit uncle,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Soha Ali Khan Pataudi commented, “Happy happy birthday Amit uncle lots of love.” Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Navya Naveli Nanda and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoticon.

