Amit Sadh on Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2: 'I've lived with Kabir for 6 years, it did not leave me'
Amidst the cast, Amit Sadh remains a veteran as he has played the role of Kabir Sawant since the inception of Breathe series. The actor unveiled his special connection with the character that he has been a part of his life since the last 6 years.
Amazon original series Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 premiered yesterday on Prime Video and is receiving rave reviews from the audiences. The psychological crime thriller returned after two years with Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles, while Naveen Kasturia is the new addition in season 2.
Amidst the cast, Amit Sadh remains a veteran as he has played the role of Kabir Sawant since the inception of Breathe series. The actor unveiled his special connection with the character that he has been a part of his life since the last 6 years. Amit Sadh says, “I think I’ve somewhat lived with Kabir so I didn’t need to revisit the series before starting the shoot again. But I did live with Kabir for a long time, for 6 years. It did not leave me, until I think this season ended.” He continued “We filmed the three seasons of Breathe at different stages of my life and to be honest I didn’t even know that there will be season 2 of the series when we were filming season 1, and that it will reach at this stage where it is right now.”
Amit further added “I want to thank Mayank for giving me this character and allowing me to shine. A lot of times you don’t get the freedom as an actor in the films or work that you do, but I think Mayank has given me so much freedom that the fear and hesitation from within is all gone, and because of that I think I’m able to be a good Kabir.”
Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. The much-awaited Amazon Original exclusively released on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 review: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh performances let down by implausible writing
Mayank Sharma's bizarre thriller gets the atmospherics of a serial killer story correct, but the supremely lazy screenplay nips the potential in the bud.
Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan: 'Many directors want puppets, they want people they can bounce their ideas on'
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Abhishek Bachchan talks about the reference to Raavan in Breathe: Into The Shadows, if essaying such a complicated character take a toll, why discussions with a director are crucial, and his takeaway from the world they all have created.
Amit Sadh on Breathe: Into The Shadows 2: 'Didn't know the show would reach till here when we started six years back'
Amit Sadh is stepping into the character of Kabir Sawant for the third time in Breathe: Into The Shadows 2, and in this exclusive interview with Firstpost, has the company of Saiyami Kher, Naveen Kasturia, and director Mayank Sharma.