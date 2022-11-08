Amit Sadh had a rollicking 2020, with the year almost being hailed as his. He had one release after another, and was smashing in all of them. He’s stepping into the character of Kabir Sawant for the third time in Breathe: Into The Shadows 2, and in this exclusive interview with Firstpost, has the company of Saiyami Kher, Naveen Kasturia, and director Mayank Sharma. This was a candid conversation about the show, the experience of working with each other, and lots more.

Mayank: What is the significance of the title for you as a creator. What does the tagline ‘Into The Shadows’ suggest?

I always wanted to see my characters into the shadows, where you see just a silhouette of them. This was something really intriguing, all the characters are under the shadows and slowly and slowly, start to unleash themselves.

Naveen, what is your take on thrillers and what are the aspects of this genre that fascinates you the most?

I’ve been a fan of thrillers. Taking about Breathe, what I like is the way it has been treated, it keeps you hooked. I don’t know how to describe thrillers but Breathe is that one show where you see one episode, and you want to watch the next. The latest season is even tighter than the previous season. You enjoy watching something you can’t do in real life, the violent streaks.

Saiyami: We saw his violent steaks during the promotions. (Smiles)

Amit: Full of twists and turns.

Amit for you, this is the third time people will be seeing you in the role of Kabir Sawant. How much do you feel your character has evolved?

The world, the universe of Breathe has evolved, the complexities of the characters have evolved. I go wherever the storyline goes. When we started Breathe season one six-seven years back, we didn’t know it would reach at this point. It’s a great team, we work relentlessly, and now season 3 is on. Rather than talking of evolution, I hope on the 9th of November, people can see all our hardwork, the character’s’ evolution and our evolution.

This is also a character that suffers from loss and pain. What discussions did you have with Mayank about the way this character had to perform and emote?

Mayank and I have known each other for the last seven years. This character is damaged, like any other character in Breathe. This is the beautiful world of Breathe and that’s why people find it attractive. Like Naveen said, people enjoy watching things they can’t do in real life. My character has his own past. Mayank and I used to talk a lot, and I can be bordering annoying sometimes but he was always there. I also appreciate the way they have written my character. It’s a character that’s very close to me.

Saiyami: The last season ended on a rather unexpected note. You and J have some unfinished business. How excited are you for season 2?

I am very excited because we left season one on a cliffhanger that Mayank left the audiences with. But Mayank has many more surprises in season 3. It’s exciting to be in this season because I got to be with Amit and came in touch with Kabir’s character for some time. Season 3 is way more thrilling, way more happening, and of course, a lot of questions will be answered this season.

Mayank, this show isn’t just a face off between a cop and a criminal. This is also a battle between Avinash and J, as a creator, was it challenging and rewarding to infuse so many conflicts into the story?

It was very challenging and fulfilling at the same time. Both Avinash and J are two different individuals but in the same body. This season, where Avinash comes to know about J existence, was a new facet and new page for all of us. We increased the conflict and dialed up the whole drama between Avinash and J.

Amit, as an actor, how are you on sets like? Do you completely surrender to your director or there are instances when you can have your inputs or ideas for a scene or any character nuances?

I just want to say, as you become more experienced as an actor, with success, that’s also when you get a lot of liberty. Like I don’t want to name the director because I really love him, like him, but I did a movie with him where he would tell me how to do a scene and everything, and I just kept with it, kept with it. Then came a point where I felt that I’m not a puppet. Then one day I went to him and said ‘Hey, you’re happy with my scene but maybe I’m not, maybe I can give you something more, something better. Why don’t you allow me?’ He allowed me to do so, he allowed me to be me. Luckily, he didn’t fire me from the film. He gave me some more space, not as much as I wanted. And I love Mayank, he has given me so much liberty and freedom, it has helped me become a more fearless actor. It’s not about having your way but it’s your character, you’ve been hired to do this. You want to come with your experience, your skill set, and your character, within the context of your film and the world, and Mayank allows that. As you grow older in your career, people have more faith in you, but you have to build that faith, earn that faith, so it’s all good.

Saiyami: Be it Mirzya or Choked or now Breathe, you are exploring different themes and genres. How long does it take for you to come out of your last character and jump into a new world?

When we have some like AB with us, who has done so many films and has so many years of experience behind him, he would be better in answering these questions. Actually I’ve had a lot of gap in between what I’ve done. It actually helps when you have a gap in between, especially when you have a taxing role. If you have break between projects, I feel comfortable.

What has been the one thing you have taken away from the show and the character you have played?

Naveen: I wanted to learn a lot. The entire set up was very new. I got to explore a new side of myself. I learned a lot from my director, my co-actors. I have had a wonderful time and I’m extremely grateful that I got a chance to work in this show.

Amit: Hoardings (Laughs). Mazaak kar raha hoon yaar. We are professional actors, we have to go and deliver. The bond we share, the comfort we have developed on and off the screen, the respect and admiration that has increased for each other, the togetherness. These things affect you and your soul more than anything else.

Saiyami: I totally agree with Amit. There are certain projects which, once over, make you say ‘I hope I don’t see these people again.’ I’ve had such an experience. With this, I hope we have more seasons because we had a lot of fun on sets. Mayank is so collaborative, and the relationship you build is something very exciting.

