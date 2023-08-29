Dream Girl 2 has indeed arrived as an absolute treat to the audience who has been craving an out-and-out family entertainer on the big screen. The comedy entertainer is getting unanimous love from the audiences and everyone is praising the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s distinct performance in the character of Karam and Pooja. With the opening first day collection of 10.69 crores, the film has given Ayushmann the biggest opening of his career. With so much love and praise coming in for his performance, the versatile actor has come out and expressed his gratitude.

Talking about the film and commenting on the phenomenal box office run of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I’m thrilled with Dream Girl 2‘s start at the box office as it has given me my career best opening! Having grown up captivated by the magic of cinema and communal viewing, it’s truly heartwarming to witness audiences returning to theaters, sharing laughter, and experiencing my film, Dream Girl 2. The film is a non-stop entertainment package and it has got a great start which is an indication that the film will live up to its promise.”

Continuing the same Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I’m delighted to see the love this film has been receiving. I hope the positive feedback keeps coming and the film continues to soar. Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward.”

Dream Girl 2 has arrived as a perfect treat to spend the Raksha Bandhan holiday with all the family members. Looking at its box office run the film still running successfully in the theatres and has overall collected 46.13 Cr. till date and looks like an interesting run for Raksha Bandhan too.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is now released in cinemas.