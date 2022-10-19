Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor husband Rahul Ravindran recently embraced parenthood and welcomed twins a few months ago. There is no denying the fact that the new parents were on cloud nine as they were blessed with their first children. But after they made an overnight announcement regarding the same, several social media users slammed the singer and claimed that they became parents via surrogacy. Now, after Chinmayi shared the “only selfie” she took during her pregnancy. The singer took to her Instagram again to give a befitting response to all the trolls claiming the couple embraced parenthood via surrogacy. Putting an end to all such rumours, Chinmayi not only stated that she doesn’t care about what people think, the singer even explained why she did not share her baby bump photos.

Revealing that before conceiving twins she had a miscarriage, Chinmayi shared that she felt scared and wanted to safeguard her privacy. In the video, the Mast Magan singer even confessed that now she has ‘a little bit of regret about not taking many photographs’ during her pregnancy. In the video, Chinmayi can be heard saying, “I posted a photograph of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just because I think now I have a little bit of regret about not taking more photographs. But I have already mentioned on my YouTube channel I was slightly mind messed that I should have a healthy pregnancy especially post my miscarriage. After 32 weeks, or even after then, I think I was scared… I was still showing up at dubbing, and recordings and telling people not to take any photographs, and completely respect my privacy. I even had a press meet around that time, and even then the media was really respectful.”

While addressing the rumours of her babies being born via surrogacy, Chinmayi said, “So as far as these constant questions on surrogacy, I think it really doesn’t matter if somebody had a baby through surrogacy, IVF, or normal delivery or cesarean delivery. It really doesn’t matter. A mother is a mother, whether it is a human or a pet parent. So, I really don’t care if people think I had babies through surrogacy, it is up to them to assume whatever they want. Their opinion of me is not my problem.” For those who don’t know, back in June, the singer announced the news about welcoming twins.

