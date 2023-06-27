Social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila left her fans in shock when she announced her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia on Monday. The actress didn’t reveal the reason behind this extreme decision but said “we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore” in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

Amid this news, an old video of Kusha Kapila and Karan Johar talking about infidelity has gone viral on social media. From one of the episodes of a digital chat show ‘Social Media Star with Janice,’ where KJo and Kusha, a clip has surfaced on Reddit. In the clip, the filmmaker tells Kusha, “We have to exchange our numbers and remember I’m on WhatsApp all the time. So, don’t iMessage me just WhatsApp me. If you discuss any kind of problem you are having with Zorawar then call me.” To this Kusha replies, “I know he therapises people. I have watched enough Karan Johar content to know that he is everybody’s go-to relationship person.”

KJo jokingly says, “I’m very good at giving relationship advices. The first relationship advice, I will say ‘break up,'” adding, “And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity.” Kusha seconds his thought and replies, “I believe that.”

Now netizens have slammed the social media influencer for allegedly supporting infidelity. While a user wrote, “Did she just say I believe that to him saying Sexual infidelity is not infidelity???” another one commented, “The first indication was when she agreed with Karan saying physical infidelity is not infidelity.”

Kusha has been part of projects like Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Masaba Masaba Season 2 and others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.