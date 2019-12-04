America's Got Talent former judge Sharon Osbourne reacts to Gabrielle Union's controversial exit from show

Sharon Osbourne, a former judge on America's Got Talent, has opened up on her exit from the show, in the wake of Gabrielle Union's sudden departure from the reality show, and the furore it has caused. Fox News reports the 67-year-old host was one of the judges from Seasons 2 to 7, and left the show on her own volition in 2012.

The publication quotes Sharon as saying, "It’s hard. Everybody’s experience on a show is different, and I was at that show for six years. I didn’t get let go. I left. And that’s the truth. I left because of NBC, not because of the show. I had my own problems with the network. I don’t know about any of her (Gabrielle's) concerns about the show. The crew and everybody was amazing to me, everybody, except the network."

Osbourne's statements come after the media has been raving about Union's reported qualms with the network, and alleged racial comments that she faced when in the show.

Sag-Aftra, which represents actors and performers, is also investigating the exit. Time's Up is also backing Union in the movement. Tina Tchen, the president and chief executive officer of Time's Up Now, released a statement on Monday, which said, "Gabrielle Union's experience at America's Got Talent is exemplary of the double bind that black women face at work."

Fellow judge Julianne Hough will also reportedly leave after just one series.

NBC and America's Got Talent producers added they remain committed to maintain a respectful environment for its employees, and take the workplace culture very seriously.

The blog, titled Love B Scott, reported Gabrielle had allegedly opened up about some "problematic" situations on the sets of the show before her departure.

A day following the blog, Variety further alleged, quoting multiple sources, while she was working on the show, the 47-year-old had flagged concerns over racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge.

The report adds she, along with co-judge Julianne Hough, was subjected to "excessive notes" on the way they looked.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 11:56:42 IST